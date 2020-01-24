Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mr Duncan's family told the authority they would never forgive Krstevski.
Mr Duncan's family told the authority they would never forgive Krstevski.
Crime

NSW 'body in barrel' killer to be deported

by Steven Trask
24th Jan 2020 3:53 PM

A SYDNEY factory worker who killed his boss and stuffed his body in a barrel will be released from prison and immediately deported to Macedonia.

Saso Krstevski killed David Duncan at a Botany Bay factory in 2001 after learning he was about to get the sack for being lazy and stealing cheques.

The killing was described by a judge at the time as a chilling crime of "unimaginable brutality".

The NSW State Parole Authority on Friday granted the 44-year-old Krstevski parole.

Mr Duncan's family told the authority they would never forgive Krstevski.

Krstevski was sentenced to 24 years in prison with a non-parole period that expired in February 2019.

The authority said Krstevski's permanent residence visa has been cancelled and after being released from prison, immigration authorities would deport him to his native Macedonia.

The parole authority ordered Krstevski be released between February 16 and March 1.

More Stories

Show More
body in barrel crime murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Keep up with the locals: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Keep up with the locals: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News It pays to be ‘in the know’ – and never has it been more critical in a social media age where so much false information is being pumped out.

        Racehorse a confirmed fatality in Grafton storm

        premium_icon Racehorse a confirmed fatality in Grafton storm

        Horses A horse was tragically killed during a severe storm that hit Grafton yesterday...

        Uplifting night of song

        premium_icon Uplifting night of song

        Entertainment Tullara rallies local musos for special fire fundraiser this weekend

        Date with no destiny

        premium_icon Date with no destiny

        Opinion Australia Day: always has been, always will be an insult to Aborigines