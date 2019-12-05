NSW bushfires to make ‘very big run’ in awful conditions

Soaring temperatures and gusty westerly winds will see fires threatening properties across NSW today.

Westerly winds with gusts of up to 70kmh will push the state's 100 fires, 73 of those out-of-control, towards populated coastal areas.

The winds will also leave Sydney covered in smoke for yet another day, as the conditions are likened to smoking 20 cigarettes a day.

A fire burning near Katoomba has blanketed Sydney in smoke.

On Thursday morning there were 1600 NSW Rural firefighters on the ground battling blazes, with more than 2000 expected to work by the end of the day.

Special attention will be given to the Three Mile fire on the Central Coast, Gospers Mountain fire at Hawkesbury and Currowan fire at Shoalhaven on the south coast.

Temperatures are tipped to reach 31 degrees, 34 degrees and 32 degrees in those areas respectively, with high wind gusts pushing the fires east.

"These fires could make a very big run in an easterly direction today," a NSW Rural Fire Service spokesman said.

"We are seeing a severe fire danger in that area with temperatures in the high 30s and wind gusts in the 70kmh in a number of areas.

"We will keep an eye on these fires because they are likely to burn in and around the townships in those areas."

The "longest period" of air pollution on record for NSW is also set to continue.

The Bureau of Meteorology said heavy smoke billowing from bushfires surrounding Sydney would linger in the city basin until Saturday.

Firefighters on the south coast have had their hands full.

Poor air quality has been forecast for Sydney after hazardous levels of pollution were recorded in the east and southwest of the city on Wednesday.

Heavy smoke has been blowing into the city from a large fire near Warragamba Dam near the Blue Mountains, the NSW Rural Fire Service says.

"An overnight temperature inversion will trap the smoke in the Sydney basin. This means smoke will settle in many areas and be very heavy," the RFS said in a statement.

"Smoke is also affecting areas including the north coast, Central Coast, Hawkesbury, Wollondilly, Queanbeyan and Shoalhaven areas."

The NSW environment department says this season's bushfire emergency has caused "some of the highest air pollution ever seen in NSW".

"Recently NSW has experienced elevated levels of pollutants as a result of smoke from the bushfire emergency, and dust caused by the severe drought," a spokesman said.

"NSW has experienced other periods of poor air quality that lasted several weeks, including the 1994 Sydney bushfires and the Black Christmas bushfires of December 2001 to January 2002.

"This event, however, is the longest and the most widespread in our records."

The NSW Rural Fire service has issued widespread total fire bans for Thursday, with hot and windy conditions expected to worsen across the state.