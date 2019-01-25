NSW Business Chamber hits back at NSW Labor

THE NSW Business Chamber has hit back at claims of a budget crisis made by Country Labor candidate for Clarence Trent Gilbert after he supported the NSW Shadow Treasurer in his stance on not implementing the payroll tax changes proposed by the Liberal/Nationals last week.

NSW Business Chamber Northern Rivers regional manager Jane Laverty said Mr Gilbert should focus on the facts when it comes to his support for anti-business economic policy.

"The latest budget update for NSW reported that tax revenue is up about $0.5billion more than forecast and revenue from payroll tax was ahead of budget by some $300million," Ms Laverty said.

"Further to this, the state budget forecasts future surpluses of $1.3billion over the forward estimates.

"These numbers hardly point to a budget in crisis."

With a state election on the horizon, Ms Laverty said the NSW Business Chamber is not a political group, but rather it supports and promotes good policy for the businesses of New South Wales.

"It is these businesses who are the heart of the NSW economy, and importantly, our local communities and we don't apologise for supporting our communities, in fact it's a priority," Ms Laverty said.

"Considering about seven in ten workers incur a payroll tax liability for employers, taxing businesses for employing people is just crazy. We should note that Queensland, Victoria and the ACT all have payroll tax regimes that offer greater incentives than NSW, for businesses to employ additional staff.

"NSW Labor must recognise that by not supporting recent changes to the payroll tax threshold, they are in fact supporting less investment and employment by business. Over time, that means there will be less money for schools, hospitals and roads."