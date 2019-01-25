Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jane Laverty.
Jane Laverty. CLAYTON LLOYD
News

NSW Business Chamber hits back at NSW Labor

Jarrard Potter
by
25th Jan 2019 3:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE NSW Business Chamber has hit back at claims of a budget crisis made by Country Labor candidate for Clarence Trent Gilbert after he supported the NSW Shadow Treasurer in his stance on not implementing the payroll tax changes proposed by the Liberal/Nationals last week.

NSW Business Chamber Northern Rivers regional manager Jane Laverty said Mr Gilbert should focus on the facts when it comes to his support for anti-business economic policy.

"The latest budget update for NSW reported that tax revenue is up about $0.5billion more than forecast and revenue from payroll tax was ahead of budget by some $300million," Ms Laverty said.

"Further to this, the state budget forecasts future surpluses of $1.3billion over the forward estimates.

"These numbers hardly point to a budget in crisis."

With a state election on the horizon, Ms Laverty said the NSW Business Chamber is not a political group, but rather it supports and promotes good policy for the businesses of New South Wales.

"It is these businesses who are the heart of the NSW economy, and importantly, our local communities and we don't apologise for supporting our communities, in fact it's a priority," Ms Laverty said.

"Considering about seven in ten workers incur a payroll tax liability for employers, taxing businesses for employing people is just crazy. We should note that Queensland, Victoria and the ACT all have payroll tax regimes that offer greater incentives than NSW, for businesses to employ additional staff.

"NSW Labor must recognise that by not supporting recent changes to the payroll tax threshold, they are in fact supporting less investment and employment by business. Over time, that means there will be less money for schools, hospitals and roads."

More Stories

jane laverty northern rivers nsw business chamber nsw government payroll tax state election 2019 trent gilbert
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Cost of key psoriasis drug to be slashed

    premium_icon Cost of key psoriasis drug to be slashed

    Health Sufferers of the irritating and often painful skin condition psoriasis can expect some relief shortly, as the cost of a key drug is about to be eased.

    • 25th Jan 2019 1:56 PM
    53 Islands in Clarence and counting

    premium_icon 53 Islands in Clarence and counting

    News New festival aims to celebrate and create debate

    Behind the Sports Desk: The plight of Pucosvki

    premium_icon Behind the Sports Desk: The plight of Pucosvki

    Cricket SHOULD Australia have dropped its next big thing?

    QUIZ: Can you ace our Australia Day test?

    QUIZ: Can you ace our Australia Day test?

    News How much Australiana knowledge do you have?