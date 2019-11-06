Menu
INCHES AWAY: Grafton's Hayden Ensbey came agonisingly close to his fifth wicket involvement of the morning against Sydney South West at Lower Fisher Oval yesterday.
Cricket

NSW CHS CRICKET: Ensbey steps up for rep side on home turf

Mitchell Keenan
by
6th Nov 2019 4:01 PM
NSW CHS CRICKET: North Coast had a strong start in the last day of representative cricket action before finals with a string of early wickets against Sydney South West at Lower Fisher Park.

Grafton's Hayden Ensbey was enjoying the run out on home turf and was in hot form after taking 3-3-23 off 10 overs to go with a catch and a near run out before lunch.

"It's been really handy having it here. I've had more than my fair share of playing on these grounds so it helps to have these wickets to be playing on,” Ensbey said.

Sydney South West were all out for a total of 127 and along with Ensbey's solid innings, Connor Cook (2-25) and Harry McMillan (2-1 of two balls) finished off their opponents with confidence.

Ensbey has enjoyed the challenge over the course of the tournament, facing some top quality opposition.

"It's been really good. I haven't played representative cricket in a while so to be playing high level cricketers and to be able to throw a rock in there is a pretty good feeling,” he said.

The all-rounder has been lifting his game with the ball in his hands.

"I've been finding a bit more confidence in my bowling. It's come out of nowhere but I'll look to keep it going,” he said.

North Coast took to the crease not long after lunch and despite the early dismissal of Harrison Bassingthwaighte (4), they found their rhythm through the leadership of fellow opener Jesse Barnwell (55).

Ensbey's side came home strong after McMillan (32 not out) helped polish Sydney South West off for a total of 5/168.

North Coast await other results to find out their next opponent but a first or second placed finish is off the table.

"I don't think we can get into the finals after a loss in the first game but we'd like to be up there in the battle for third place. We'll give it a good run,” Ensbey said.

Likely contenders for the first place play-off are South Coast, Hunter and Sydney East, who all went into day three undefeated.

Clarence Valley product Aiden Cahill did his part for the prolific Hunter outfit.

See the gallery below for all the action on day 3!

Grafton Daily Examiner

