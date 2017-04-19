24°
NSW drops Safe Schools as Federal funding ends

Andrew Leeson, AAP | 19th Apr 2017 6:00 AM
NSW Education Minister Rob Stokes said in a statement on Sunday the government was working on a replacement Safe Schools strategy.
NSW Education Minister Rob Stokes said in a statement on Sunday the government was working on a replacement Safe Schools strategy.

THE Safe Schools program will be replaced by a new anti-bullying strategy in NSW schools after the federal government refused to fund it beyond mid-year.

NSW Education Minister Rob Stokes said in a statement on Sunday the government was working on a replacement strategy which would be available to teachers by term three.

"The Australian government, who fund and oversee the Safe Schools program, have advised that they will no longer be providing funding for the program by mid-year," Mr Stokes said.

Former prime minister Tony Abbott welcomed the decision and stressed even though the strategy was implemented under his government in 2014 it was a Labor policy.

"Good that NSW is scrapping so called Safe Schools, a social engineering programme dressed up as anti-bullying," Mr Abbott posted on Twitter on Sunday.

The Safe Schools program drew controversy over its inclusion of gender fluidity and diverse sexuality, with many conservative MPs criticising the program since its inception.

But Mr Stokes said it would be replaced with a program which still supported children who struggle at school.

"Bullying will never be accepted in NSW public schools - whether it be because someone is overweight, gay, based on the colour of their skin or for any other reason," he said.

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten said the program had been used as a "political football by conservative critics" but his party was interested in seeing the new proposal.

"If the NSW government wants to run anti-bullying programs in one way and not another, we'll have a look at what that means," Mr Shorten said.

"It is important that children go to school and are not bullied on the basis of their sexuality."

COUNCIL: "There is a place for religion in politics"

IS A Christian prayer at the beginning of council meetings discriminatory towards other religions? Clarence Valley Council has voted no.

Privacy threat in ID stuff-up

Clarence Valley residents caught up in Service NSW error

Yamba woman avoids jail over drunken crash

Impact of crash with parked ute pushed vehicle 20 metres down road

Plenty of Easter holiday fun still to be had

Check out these school holiday activities in the Clarence Valley

Coffee queen ready to brew on national stage

GRAFTON barista takes her coffee making skills all the way to the Coffee Club Barista National Finals.

TRAFFIC WATCH: 15km queue on Pacific Highway

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Lanes closed on Centenary Highway Brisbane.

Motorists are advised to allow an extra 40 minutes travel time

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

World's most famous non-superhero draws police attention

A person dressed as the comic book character Deadpool has been regularly spotted around Queensland lately.

Maryborough rallies to get Mary Poppins movie premiere here

Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt) returns to the Banks home after many years and uses her magical skills to help the now grown up Michael and Jane rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives in the first image from the set of the movie Mary Poppins Returns. Supplied by Disney.

Show your support by signing a petition.

Simple mistake sends home MKR favourites

Two MKR favourites stuff up something simple.

Train rolls in for Australian tour this winter

Grammy Award-winning band Train is heading to Australia for a series of shows this winter.

DROPS of Jupiter chart toppers Train are headed Down Under.

The Star Wars fan theory that's sweeping the internet

Adam Driver at his menacing best as Kylo Ren in the new Star Wars trailer.

Has Luke turned to the Dark Side of the Force?

Seven Year Switch: Hey guess what, now you're married!

The couples were slapped with a rule they didn't see coming.

