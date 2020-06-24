IT'S a relief to see NSW education finally coming to their senses regarding a curriculum overhaul, even if they are 30 years too late.

Lessons on the basics of essential subjects were completely absent during my years at school thanks to a 'revamped' curriculum from the late 80s that focused on giving everyone a prize rather than providing students with a solid academic education. Thankfully, my mother took it upon herself to drill spelling and grammar into me from a young age no matter how many arguments we had over it. Even today, most of my old classmates struggle to understand the differences between 'there', 'their' and 'they're'. Thank you for that gift, mum.

Years later when I taught high school English, it was clear the basic skills famine continued while curriculums became overcrowded and confusing, allowing room for error. For me, it was more obvious when you met your new Year 7 class.

You could always tell which feeder schools prioritised English, Maths and Science by the way their students breezed through the work and had meaningful conversations about conceptual ideas. However, if you had students from primary schools notorious for their sports-centric curriculum, you were in for a year of teaching the basics (and manners!).

Interestingly, this decline in academic achievement also nurtured a mindset of mollycoddling student minds.

For instance, school staff resisted my plans to challenge Year 7 with a study of Ray Bradbury's dystopian novel Fahrenheit 451.

Fortunately, I followed my instincts and ignored claims that the students were 'too young' to understand. After all, a teacher is supposed to guide students through these learning challenges.

By the end of the study, my Year 7 class had an arsenal of literary devices a top Year 9 class could only dream of having, and an understanding of the conflict between freedom of thought and censorship which led to some very thought-provoking discussions among this group of 12-year-olds.

In contrast, thanks to less strenuous primary schooling for one of my other Year 7 classes, all they could muster for the term was a pass for their basic English skills test.

While frustrating to teach something they should have been taught already, for me it was the disappointment of knowing those students would miss the opportunity to learn higher-order thinking because our precious time together was spent on remedial English.

These lessons for critical and conceptual thinking are crucial skills to ensure students successfully navigate the deceptive world of advertising, social media and fake news to name a few. Without those skills, they become victims of their own ignorance.

While I'm sad to see creative subjects end up on the cutting room floor of this new curriculum, at the same time, I have every confidence that anyone who truly wishes to pursue those industries will always find a way outside the classroom.