Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

NSW ex-teacher arrested over student abuse

14th Jun 2019 1:34 PM

An ex-teacher has been arrested in relation to the alleged sexual abuse of a 14-year-old boy at a Sydney high school.

Detectives arrested the 26-year-old man on Friday morning and he's now assisting NSW Police with their inquiries.

The child abuse squad began investigating in April 2019 following reports the student had been groomed and sexually assaulted by the teacher at a school in Sydney's southwest.

The 26-year-old man has since been sacked from the school.

A police spokesperson said investigations were continuing.

editors picks nsw student abuse teacher

Top Stories

    9 fabulous things to do this week

    9 fabulous things to do this week

    Whats On What's on around the Valley? Here is everything you need to have a wonderful weekend

    OUR SAY: Bold ideas might lose friends in parliament

    premium_icon OUR SAY: Bold ideas might lose friends in parliament

    Opinion Keith Pitt, Kevin Hogan both making big calls

    Here's why coastal emus need your help to survive

    Here's why coastal emus need your help to survive

    Environment New information is critical to saving the species

    Gasps at accused NZ shooter’s plea

    Gasps at accused NZ shooter’s plea

    Crime "Days like today bring it all back"