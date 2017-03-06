NSW farmers survive hottest summer on record

FARMERS in New South Wales just survived the hottest summer ever recorded in the state, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
For the country as a whole it was the 12th hottest summer on record.
For most places, the heat peaked on the weekend of February 11-12 as temperatures soared into the 40s.
Temperatures peaked across the two days at 42.8°C in Lismore, 45.7 degrees in Casino and 37.2 degrees in Ballina.
Since then temperatures have significantly dropped, with maximum temperatures as low as 23 degrees hitting Ballina towards the end of the month.