How NSW government is charging towards electric cars

The NSW government has committed funding to co-investing in a fast charging network.

THE NSW government is trying to spark interest in electric cars.

The government has announced $3m in funding to co-invest in fast-charging infrastructure on major regional roads and $2m for charging points in commuter car parks.

Transport minister Andrew Constance says that the government wants people to have the confidence to take longer trips in electric cars.

"More people are embracing electric and hybrid vehicles and we need to do our part to ensure we have the infrastructure in place so that people are confident to use these vehicles right across the state," Constance says.

"That's why we're planning fast-charging points for major regional corridors including the Newell, Great Western, New England, Pacific and Princes Highways and the Hume Motorway."

In the next few weeks the government will start talks to find a partner to co-invest and deliver optimum charging point coverage.

Earlier this year Porsche detailed plans to join other makers and a third party provider to provide owners access to a national fast-charging network by the time its Taycan electric car goes on sale in 2020.

Audi e-tron: the electric SUV is due this year

Porsche aims for a network of 350kW chargers - that can charge batteries to 80 per cent in 15 minutes - would cover 80-90 per cent of the country.

In Europe, an extensive network resulted when rival brands banded together with a third party provider.

There is a universal plug for BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Ford and the entire Volkswagen Group - which includes Audi, Porsche, Skoda, Seat and VW.

The network, named Ionity, aims to match Tesla's 400 stations by 2020, when electric sales are expected to increase as more models enter the market. Ionity claims that it will supply the majority of power at its sites from renewables.

Such a network is a long way off in Australia but state governments and other providers are planning for future demand.

Europe’s Ionity: The network is supported by competing car brands.

Electric cars still account for only a fraction of car sales in Australia. Last year, according to Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries figures, electric cars made up just 0.1 per cent of all new vehicle sales.

Hybrids were slightly more popular accounting for 1.2 per cent of sales.

However, this number is expected to surge with a range of electric vehicles coming to market in the next 18 months from Audi, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz and hopefully Tesla's cheaper Model 3.

NSW will be doing its part to boost electric car sales in Australia, says roads minister Melinda Pavey. She says the government is committed to a minimum of 10 per cent of its fleet either electric or hybrid powered by next year.

"This means NSW will have one of the largest fleets of electric and hybrid vehicles in Australia," says Ms Pavey.

Porsche Mission E concept: The brand’s first electric vehicle when it goes on sale in 2020 as the Porsche Taycan.

"This initiative will give confidence and certainty to electric vehicle manufacturers as well as provide greater access to a wider choice of affordable electric vehicles in the future for motorists."

Citing the economies of fuelling and maintaining electric vehicles, Constance says: "We need to keep developing the network and charging infrastructure to further drive their uptake. We will also launch a new platform mid-year which will provide customer information to help buyers of electric vehicles choose wisely and locate charging points across NSW."