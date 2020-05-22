NSW Government eases more coronavirus restrictions

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian speaks to the media during a press conference in Sydney, Friday, May 22, 2020. From June 1, pubs and restaurants across NSW will be permitted to host 50 patrons at once, with strict social distancing guidelines in place to ensure the continuing reduction of COVID-19 cases. (AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi) NO ARCHIVING

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian speaks to the media during a press conference in Sydney, Friday, May 22, 2020. From June 1, pubs and restaurants across NSW will be permitted to host 50 patrons at once, with strict social distancing guidelines in place to ensure the continuing reduction of COVID-19 cases. (AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi) NO ARCHIVING

SINCE the NSW Government has lifted a ban on recreational travel throughout NSW, further restrictions are set to ease from the start of next month.

This week NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced residents will be allowed to holiday anywhere in the state from June 1. Today the government has announced it will allow pubs, clubs, cafes and restaurants to have up to 50 customers, subject to a one person per four square metre rule, and with strict social distancing guidelines as well.

Ms Berejiklian said the move was about safely bringing back thousands of jobs.

“This decision has been made with expert health advice and both businesses and patrons will be subject to strict rules and guidelines,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“All customers must be seated and no bookings of more than 10 allowed, in addition to many other conditions which must be met.”

Deputy Premier John Barilaro, Treasurer Dominic Perrottet and Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello are heading up the roadmap for reopening the economy and have worked extensively with both the AHA and ClubsNSW.

“As we continue to deal with the aftermath of the devastating bushfires, continued drought and COVID-19, it’s important for people to find a way to enjoy themselves and take a break from the daily pressures they are facing,” Mr Barilaro said.