The Berejiklian Government is under pressure with its Coalition partner, the Nationals, holding the Liberals to ransom over one key policy.
Environment

NSW Government in crisis as National MPs revolt

by Kathryn Bermingham
10th Sep 2020 1:27 PM

The New South Wales Government is in crisis after the Nationals decided to pull support for legislation until their demands over a koala policy are met.

The Nationals will also boycott joint party room meetings and parliamentary leadership meetings over a policy designed to protect koala habitat.

Deputy Premier and Nationals leader John Barilaro said all Nationals MPs would sit on the crossbench, but he confirmed ministers would not surrender their portfolios.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro says the Nationals will not support Government bills until the issue is resolved. Picture: AAP Image/Dean Lewins
Mr Barilaro said the Nationals did not agree with the amendments to the State Environmental Planning Policy.

The new regulations class more trees as koala habitat, which further restricts the clearing of land.

However, the Nationals hold concerns that the property rights of landholders are being eroded.

More to come

Originally published as NSW Government in crisis: MPs revolt

