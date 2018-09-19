Free $120 still up for grabs

THE New South Wales government says more than one million motorists have still not claimed their green slip refund worth up to $120.

More than $136 million has been handed back to 2.32 million people so far, but $50 million owed to about 1.3 million people is still unclaimed. The suburbs with the biggest numbers of unclaimed refunds are Liverpool, Leumeah and Camden.

The refunds are a result of reforms to the compulsory third party (CTP) insurance scheme that have reduced CTP premiums by up to $172 a year. NSW motorists previously paid the highest CTP insurance in Australia with an average premium of $710.

Under the refund scheme, which is available to an estimated four million NSW vehicle owners with policies starting before December 1, 2017, about $300 million is expected to be returned to motorists.

Last month, NSW Finance Minister Victor Dominello announced the government was extending the deadline for claiming the refund from September 30, 2018 to June 30, 2019.

"There are so many families and households who could benefit from these refunds, which is why we are extending the deadline," he said.

"Claiming a refund is simple and easy and can be done via Service NSW either online, over the phone or in store. The new CTP scheme is a triple win for motorists who receive a cheaper Green Slip, a partial refund on what they paid last year and faster benefits should they be injured on the road."

HOW TO CLAIM YOUR REFUND

To claim your refund, go to the Service NSW website. You will need a MyServiceNSW account. If you don't have one, you can create one here. You can also claim in-store or over the phone by calling 1300 287 733.

The refund amount varies depending on when the policy was purchased, the type of vehicle, and where you are located. You cannot claim a refund for motorcycle insurance. Instead, motorcycle owners will receive more benefits under the new scheme.

The minimum refund is $10 and the maximum is $120. Each refund is subject to an administration fee of $7.87, meaning your vehicle has to be eligible for $17.87 or more to get anything back.

The refund will take up to 10 working days to be credited into your bank account. If you don't claim your refund by the deadline, the money will go towards a reduction in the medical services levy next year.

Along with the green slip refund program, the NSW government last year announced a new scheme to scrap rego fees for road users who spend at least $25 a week on tolls.

TOP SUBURBS FOR UNCLAIMED REFUNDS

• Liverpool $252,000 (2200)

• Leumeah $177,000 (1600)

• Camden $187,000 (1500)

• Westmead $132,000 (1200)

• Cabramatta $120,000 (1000)

• Baulkham Hills $116,000 (1000)

• Kellyville $115,000 (1000)

• Bossley Park $116,000 (1000)

• Cecil Hills $112,000 (966)

• Blacktown $109,000 (964)