NSW Governor pays a visit to South Grafton students

IN AWE of South Grafton High School students’ talents, Her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beazley AC QC was treated to a show on a quick trip to town on Friday.

Part of a monthly regional trip the NSW Governor and her husband Dennis Wilson stopped into South Grafton High School on Friday afternoon to get to know a few students and be delighted with a few musical acts.

It only took a brief conversation with South Grafton High School’s Clontarf Academy students for a few shy personalities to embrace their special guests, one student taking swimming tips from Mr Wilson, another enjoying a game of Jenga.

Dennis Wilson plays Jenga with Isaiah Thornton during the visit to South Grafton High School.

“I’m a great believer in the Australian education system. Anything I can do that might promote that, might even give the tiniest bit of inspiration to one person is something that we really like to do,” Ms Beazley said.

“It gives us a great opportunity to interact with kids from year 7 through to year 12. If we don’t know how the young people are thinking we’re obviously not going to be able to cater to their needs.”

Ms Beazley and Mr Dennis met with students from the Clontarf Academy, a program dedicated to improving the education and employment opportunities for indigenous boys still in its infancy at South Grafton.

Her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beazley AC QC speaks with Damon Kirby, who lobbied for the Clontarf program to be brought to South Grafton High School.

“What is really fantastic is the improvement in school attendance, just from the connection with the program and with each other,” Ms Beazley said.

The next stop, the Aboriginal girl’s art group left the governor stunned by the sheer talent from the year 8 and 10 students.

A special performance from the school’s dance groups and school captain Isabelle Lancaster who sung Thelma Plum’s Homecoming Queen to the waiting students and guests.

“What I found really exciting about that was sitting among the kids, first of all, they said they were so excited, and then, when they dance group came on they just said, ‘This is so good’.”

“It gives them some pride in their school, and some pride that what is happening at their school is just tops.”

Ms Beazley and Mr Wilson also took a tour of Acmena on Friday and have visited Tenterfield and Glen Innes on the trip.