Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

NSW gun dealer hit with 101 fresh charges

20th Jun 2019 12:38 PM

A gun shop owner has been hit with 101 fresh charges over his alleged involvement in supplying weapons linked to at least three Sydney murders and members of the criminal underworld.

The 46-year-old from the NSW Illawarra was arrested in April following an investigation into how illegal guns were moving across the country.

Detectives discovered an "anomaly" around a Port Kembla gun store, where it's believed the shop's owner was secretly removing identification markers on guns and selling them on to criminals and unauthorised clients for several years.

Police believe more than 300 pistols were onsold but only about 30 have been recovered.

The firearms dealer was initially charged with 47 offences, but an additional 101 offences have since been laid, NSW Police said on Thursday.

He remains in custody and is due to appear at Wollongong Local Court on August 7.

More Stories

court crime illegal guns

Top Stories

    Every Little Thing from Grace is magic

    premium_icon Every Little Thing from Grace is magic

    Music Clarence musician set to reveal debut EP this weekend

    GIG GUIDE: Who's playing this week

    premium_icon GIG GUIDE: Who's playing this week

    Music Don't miss any of the Valley's best acts with our guide

    • 20th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    POWER POINT: Midnight Basketball, a safe place

    POWER POINT: Midnight Basketball, a safe place

    Opinion Jason Grimes reflects on growing up in a city riddled with crime

    • 20th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    Bootcamp turns up the heat in fight against cancer

    premium_icon Bootcamp turns up the heat in fight against cancer

    News Grab your gym gear for this huge community event