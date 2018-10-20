Menu
Storms are on their way
NSW warned to brace for severe storms

20th Oct 2018 8:41 AM

THE Bureau of Meteorology says storm activity is expected to form on Saturday afternoon across central and southern parts of NSW, including Sydney.

There's a chance the storms will interrupt some of the major events happening in Sydney on Saturday including the Invictus Games opening ceremony and extreme sports event X Games at Homebush, the bureau said.

The thunderstorms are forecast to move to the state's northeast on Sunday while other parts of NSW may experience heavy rainfall.

"Due to the speed, volatility and potential impacts of thunderstorms it is recommended people pay particular attention to warnings issued by the Bureau of Meteorology and other emergency agencies," BOM NSW/ACT weather services manager Jake Phillips said in a statement.

