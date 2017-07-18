NSW hid drunk players before Origin III, says Ray Hadley

BLAKE Ferguson and Josh Dugan were still so drunk the day after an eight-hour alcohol-fuelled bender during NSW Blues camp before Origin III team staff hid them from the media, Ray Hadley has revealed.

Speaking on his 2GB radio morning show today Hadley shed more light on a Blues camp in utter chaos, which also included a journalist's car being vandalised during the camp before game one.

The NRL commentator expanded on the story in today's Daily Telegraph about Dugan and Ferguson's trip to Lennox Point Hotel on the Friday before the Origin decider.

"What players do on a day off is up to them but I wouldn't think it is very responsible going to a pub and getting on the drink," Hadley said.

"Reports I get out of Kingscliffe [say] either one or the two were so affected by alcohol the next day the team management - instead of sanctioning the players - actually hid them from view.

"(NSW Rugby League CEO) Dave Trodden is today saying he heard rumours but they weren't rumours - everyone knows they were on the drink and hidden from media the next day."

Ray Hadley was fuming over the Blues Origin III camp this morning. Picture: Jonathan NgSource:News Corp Australia

Hadley also revealed a journalist covering the Blues' Origin III preparations had their car vandalised and players believed someone within the NSW camp was responsible.

"A journalist's car was vandalised and graffitied in the lead up to the game. His name and other names were written on the car in quite a derogatory manner," Hadley claimed.

"Players were speculating they knew who did it because someone was arcing up about the aforementioned journalist and that they 'needed to be dealt with'.

"We'll never know though because there was no CCTV in the car park."

News of Dugan and Ferguson's bender as well as the vandalism follow reports last week Dave Klemmer was meant to start the decider in place of Andrew Fifita before Fifita blew up at coaching staff who relented and allowed the Sharks prop to begin the match.

Andrew Fifita of the NSW Blues during Game 1 of the State of Origin series at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Wednesday, May 31, 2017. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING DAVE HUNT

Hadley said NSW's Origin set-up needed to be overhauled from the top down, including a clean-out of players, staff and coaches.

"We can't have the lunatics running the asylum which is what we have now," Hadley said.

"Yesterday I said it was time for coach Laurie Daley to go. He's a nice fella but his time as come.

"They need to install a coach that won't put up with this nonsense.

"I'm putting my money behind Dean Pay - a tough as teeth front rower who played for his state and his country. He wouldn't be putting up with that kind of nonsense.

"What has to happen if NSW are to have any success against this Queensland team is they need someone like Dean Pay who can take control and say 'OK you mugs I'm in charge not you. If you want to get on the drink or argue about things then you won't be in the team.'"

NRL Blues coach Laurie Daly talks at a press conference at Sydney airport after game three. News Corp Australia

Hadley finished off his spray by calling for NSWRL to dock Dugan and Ferguson their $30,000 match fees for Origin III.

"People like that aren't entitled to be part of stat or origin and they should be shown the door," Hadley said.