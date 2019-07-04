NSW Labor’s bizarre new shadow portfolios

NSW Labor leader Jodi McKay has announced her new leadership team which includes a host of bizarre portfolios including "active transport" - or walking and cycling - "gig economy" and "seniors and volunteers" as part of an enormous 26-position frontbench.

Her priorities were further highlighted with the subtle switch of Adam Searles' shadow portfolio title, which was changed from "Energy and Climate Change" to "Climate Change and Energy"

Shadow ministers with Labor leader Jodi McKay (L-R) Prue Car (Education), NSW Deputy Opposition Leader Yasmin Catley, and Jo Haylen (Active Transport) during the announcement on Wednesday. Picture: AAP/Joel Carrett

Ms McKay, who is desperately trying to unify her party after the March election loss, was forced to defend her expanded team - half of whom are women - after Labor previously criticised Premier Gladys Berejiklian's 24-position cabinet.

"These shadows have been chosen on merit (and) not one of them is paid a cent extra for taking on the shadow minister portfolio," she said. "This government has 24 ministers, all paid more than $90,000 extra, so I feel very comfortable with the size of the shadow cabinet."

Ms McKay promoted defeated leadership contender Chris Minns to the transport portfolio and Prue Car to education, as well as supporters like Trish Doyle, Julia Finn, Greg Warren and Jodie Harrison.

Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle.

Summer Hill MP Jo Haylen will take on active transport, seniors and volunteers, and cost of living. She said the ­"active transport" portfolio was part of the solution to beat congestion.

Despite the expanded frontbench there were still some losers, with Ms McKay dumping Tania Mihailuk, Peter Primrose and Guy Zangari. Ms Mihailuk ­released a four-page statement saying she was "disappointed", but would continue to fight against corruption - even in her own party.

Eight new faces were called up to shadow portfolios including Upper House representative Tara Moriarty with crown land and mental health. Ms McKay said Ms Moriarty's ­experience as secretary of the Liquor and Hospitality Division of United Voice qualified her to take on the mental health role.

Ms Moriarty's quick ascension to the frontbench comes off the back of a steady drop in membership under her tenure.