NSW LIVE BLOG: We haven't seen rain like this in 30 years

Lismore CBD is seen flooded after the Wilson River breached its banks early Friday, March 31, 2017.

PEOPLE may have perished in floodwaters overnight and businesses and homes in the northern NSW city of Lismore could go under, the State Emergency Service has warned.

NSW SES Deputy Commissioner Mark Morrow said there were 130 flood rescues overnight and some people who called for help couldn't be reached and dawn could bring "distressing news".

"There could be people overnight that perished in that flood, we don't know at this stage," he told ABC television this morning.

"We expect this morning that as we start to go out and try to find people that made those calls overnight, there could be some very distressing news."

Lismore mayor Isaac Smith said people had been caught off guard and the city is in uncharted territory.

He said the city's protective levee had never failed Lismore before, but water was now running over the top of it. He said the amount of rain that fell yesterday hadn't been seen for 30 to 40 years.