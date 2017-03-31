26°
News

NSW LIVE BLOG: We haven't seen rain like this in 30 years

Michael Mehr | 31st Mar 2017 9:49 AM

Lismore CBD is seen flooded after the Wilson River breached its banks early Friday, March 31, 2017.
Lismore CBD is seen flooded after the Wilson River breached its banks early Friday, March 31, 2017. AAP Image/Dave Hunt

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PEOPLE may have perished in floodwaters overnight and businesses and homes in the northern NSW city of Lismore could go under, the State Emergency Service has warned.

NSW SES Deputy Commissioner Mark Morrow said there were 130 flood rescues overnight and some people who called for help couldn't be reached and dawn could bring "distressing news".

"There could be people overnight that perished in that flood, we don't know at this stage," he told ABC television this morning.

"We expect this morning that as we start to go out and try to find people that made those calls overnight, there could be some very distressing news."

Lismore mayor Isaac Smith said people had been caught off guard and the city is in uncharted territory.

He said the city's protective levee had never failed Lismore before, but water was now running over the top of it. He said the amount of rain that fell yesterday hadn't been seen for 30 to 40 years.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  cyclone debbie editors picks flooding lismore

NSW LIVE BLOG: We haven't seen rain like this in 30 years

NSW LIVE BLOG: We haven't seen rain like this in 30 years

“There could be people overnight that perished in that flood, we don’t know at this stage.”

Clarence SES sends help to Lismore

A flooded front yard on Yamba Road during a heavy deluge on Thursday, 30th March, 2017.

Sandbag jobs dominate overnight call outs

Flooding 'blessing and a curse' for sugar cane farmers

Sunshine Sugar update on floods

Flood is in the air: the cause of that timely aroma

The darker waters of the Orara, right, meets the Clarence River during rising flood waters in 2013.

What's that stench?

Local Partners

Flooding 'blessing and a curse' for sugar cane farmers

WET weather and floods a blessing and a curse for sugar cane farmers in Northern NSW.

Clarence SES sends help to Lismore

A flooded front yard on Yamba Road during a heavy deluge on Thursday, 30th March, 2017.

Sandbag jobs dominate overnight call outs

Wet weather won't stop the music

Don't miss Margaret River duo Salt Tree this Sunday at Yamba's Pacific Hotel.

GIG GUIDE: The show must go on - check out what's on this weekend

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

LOCKED IN: New date for Lower Clarence Relay

NEW DAY: The Lower Clarence Relay for Life has a new date in May.

Event postponed, shortened to one day

Ricky Gervais defends shocking joke

ARE dead babies funny? Colourful British comedian Ricky Gervais has doubled down on a gag that had bereaved parents horrified, saying no topic is off limits.

Ricky Gervais slammed for dead baby joke

Sorry, not sorry — Ricky Gervais has defended his joke about dead babies.

British comedian Ricky Gervais has declared no topic is off limits

New teaser for Game of Thrones season 7 released

A new teaser has been released for Game of Thrones season 7.

AS THE new season draws closer, fans are being fed little teasers.

The Chefs' Line: New taste, no added drama

Chefs Dan Hong and Mark Olive and food writer Melissa Leong are judges on the new TV series The Chefs' Line.

SBS to serve up new reality cooking show that’s actually about food.

Coffs' outfit Joseph's Coat heads to Jacaranda city

ON THE WAY: Joseph's Coat.

Coffs band makes it Grafton debut

Wet weather won't stop the music

Don't miss Margaret River duo Salt Tree this Sunday at Yamba's Pacific Hotel.

GIG GUIDE: The show must go on - check out what's on this weekend

Gogglebox shock: ‘This is so bloody juicy’

Anastasia is speechless — for once.

THE Gogglebox households can’t quite believe their eyes.

They built them solid and they built them to last

6 Ayr Street, Maclean 2463

House 4 2 3 $425,000

This Maclean family home in the quite Cul de sac of Ayr Street was constructed by a local builder in the day when the supply of good sound hardwood was plentiful. ...

Commander and Chief on Maclean hill…

2a Jamison Street, Maclean 2463

House 5 2 2 On Site 1:30pm...

If there was ever a home in Maclean that has captured the imagination over the years, 2a Jamison Street, Maclean would be the one. The sheer size of the home on...

Private Setting 300m To River

23 Loxton Ave, Iluka 2466

House 3 2 1 $415,000

Ideal retirement or rental option with this solid brick and tile home located in a quiet street. Lovingly maintained by original owner it just awaits your creative...

The Perfect Lifestyle Awaits

3 Harold Tory Drive, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 3 $615,000

The love, care, and pride that the current owners have put into this home is something that will immediately impress upon inspection here. With not a cent to be...

AUCTION 2ND MAY, 2017

131 ROGAN BRIDGE ROAD, Waterview Heights 2460

House 5 2 6 Auction

There is absolutely no denying that the Waterview Heights demand is higher than the supply. Like always though the property must be suitable to your personal...

5 Acre hidden pearl on Woodford Island

50 South Arm School Road, Woodford Island 2463

4 3 3 On Site 11:00 am...

Hustle, bustle and noise all belong on the endangered species list in this peaceful, rural setting. A genuine oasis of calm in an increasingly frantic society.

Your Own 50 Acre Hidden Paradise

183 Mororo Road, Mororo 2469

House 2 2 4 Auction

Ordinarily you would be searching high and low for a property like this. Hidden away in a private hinterland setting, but still only 15 minutes from the beautiful...

An Immaculately Presented Home

18 Silky Oak Close, Lawrence 2460

House 3 2 3 $455,000

From the minute you step onto 18 Silky Oak Close Lawrence you know you have arrived at a place where time and energy have gone into a home that delivers a little...

Getting Started or Investing??

8 Jubilee Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 1 $215,000

Are you a first home buyer looking to make a start in the property market? Do you like an investment opportunity with good rental return? If you answered YES, then...

A NEEDLE IN A HAYSTACK!

27 Lakes Boulevard, Wooloweyah 2464

Residential Land That's exactly what it is like to find an opportunity like this ... $425,000

That's exactly what it is like to find an opportunity like this in the sought after Wooloweyah area. This 1195sqm elevated block is a blank canvas that you can...

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Projects drive market growth in Clarence Valley

IN DEMAND: Yamba emerged as a top performer in houses and units in the latest real estate figures.

Influx of jobs to region bodes well for real estate

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!