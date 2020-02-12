Menu
NSW surfing champion Anthony Trevor Draper has pleaded guilty in a Brisbane court to trying to import 512kg of cocaine.
Crime

Surfing champion pleads to botched cocaine import

by Sonia Kohlbacher
12th Feb 2020 6:11 PM

A former surfing champion who out-gunned the Australian navy in an inflatable boat carrying half a tonne of cocaine has pleaded guilty to trying to import the drugs.

Anthony Trevor Draper was promised $10,000 if he got behind the wheel of the vessel and allegedly helped two other men collect what he believed was cannabis off the NSW coast in 2018.

The surfboard maker and skilled seafarer later learnt he was picking up 512kg of cocaine and then sped away from an intercepting naval vessel before being arrested.

Draper, from Manly, on Wednesday pleaded guilty in the Brisbane Supreme Court to attempting to import a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug.

