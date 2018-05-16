NSW Police announce state-wide guns amnesty

FOLLOWING the success of last year's national campaign, NSW Police will commence a state-wide firearms amnesty.

From July 1, anyone with an unregistered firearm or firearm-related item in their possession will have the chance to legally dispose, or register it, without penalty until September 30 2018.

Deputy Commissioner Regional NSW Field Operations Gary Worboys, said gun theft is a major concern for NSW Police, particularly in regional areas.

"We are working hard to address the issue of firearm theft and it's important we all work together and have the support of licensed firearm owners to make sure people who own guns keep them stored safely and securely,” Deputy Commissioner Worboys said.

"Every firearm captured in the amnesty is one we previously knew nothing about and risked falling into the hands of criminal gangs or organised crime syndicates.”

Deputy Commissioner Metropolitan Field Operations Jeff Loy, said there has been continued interest from the community to dispose of unwanted firearms without penalty.

"In 2017, we had nearly 8000 firearms surrendered for destruction - including 951 handguns and 5558 shotguns - with about 15,000 handed in for registration and 2100 handed in for sale,” Deputy Commissioner Loy said.

"This is another opportunity for people to get rid of any firearm or firearm parts without the fear of prosecution.”

During the three-month period in 2017, NSW netted 24,831 firearms and 1898 firearm parts for destruction, sale or registration - more than any other state or territory - prompting another operation to reduce the number of unregistered and unwanted firearms in the community.

Firearms and firearm-related items can be surrendered under amnesty arrangements at approved drop-off points, which include licensed firearm dealers, mobile stations, and police stations.

Under no circumstances should loaded firearms be taken into public places - including police stations.

Anyone with concerns about handling firearms or safely transporting them, can contact the NSW Police Force Firearms Registry on 1300 362 562 for assistance.

For more information visit www.police.nsw.gov.au.