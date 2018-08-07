Qld teens charged after stolen car burnt out in Tweed

Police have charged four Queenslanders after a stolen car was burnt out south of the border on Monday night.

Police have charged four Queenslanders after a stolen car was burnt out south of the border on Monday night.

FOUR Queenslanders have been charged after a stolen car was crashed and burnt-out south of the border on Monday morning.

New South Wales Police will allege three young people, all aged 15, and a man aged 18, where crashed a stolen Ford Falcon station wagon at the intersection of Clothiers Creek Rd and the Pacific Hwy about 1am on Monday.

Following the crash, it's alleged all occupants got out of the car before setting it alight and running from the scene.

Tweed Byron Police District officers found four people walking north along the Pacific Hwy near Clothiers Creek.

They were arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where officers searched them and allegedly located numerous items of stolen property including sunglasses, coins, a mobile phone and clothing.

The 18-year-old man and juveniles were charged with being carried in a conveyance, goods in custody and damage property by fire.

They were given conditional bail to appear in court on Monday 27 August 2018.

The adult will appear in Tweed Heads Local Court and the juveniles will appear in a children's court.

The 15-year-old female was charged with take and drive conveyance, unlicensed driver, negligent driving, goods in custody and damage property by fire.

She was given conditional bail and will also appear in a children's court.

All four people are residents of Queensland.