NSW Police joins firearms amnesty

NSW Police Force has joined the National Firearms Amnesty aimed at reducing the number of unregistered and unwanted firearms in Australia.

Anyone with an unregistered firearm or firearm-related item in their possession will have the chance to legally dispose, or register it without penalty between July 1 and September 30.

Deputy Commissioner Metropolitan Field Operations Jeff Loy said the amnesty provides an opportunity to register or give up an unregistered firearm without penalty.

"Unregistered and illegal firearms are a significant risk to our community, especially when they end up in the hands of criminals," Deputy Commissioner Jeff Loy said.

"There are hefty penalties for possessing unregistered or prohibited firearms, however, amnesty arrangements provide protection from prosecution, so now is the time to dispose of them."

Deputy Commissioner Regional NSW Field Operations Gary Worboys said gun theft was a major concern for NSW Police, particularly in regional areas.

"NSW Police is committed to stopping firearms falling into the hands of criminals," Deputy Commissioner Worboys said.

"Too many firearms are not stored securely, making them an easy target for thieves to steal multiple firearms during break-and-enters, particularly at rural properties."

Police are also reminding firearm licence holders of their legal responsibility and encouraging owners to keep firearms at their primary residence, opposed to locations infrequently habited.

Firearms and firearm-related items can be surrendered under amnesty arrangements at approved drop-off points, which include licensed firearm dealers, mobile stations, and police stations.

For more information visit www.firearmsamnesty.ag.gov.au or call 1800 909 826.

Under no circumstances should loaded firearms be taken into public places - including police stations.

Anyone with concerns about handling firearms or safely transporting them, can contact the NSW Police Force Firearms Registry for assistance.

Anyone with information concerning gun crime in NSW should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Information can be provided anonymously.