NSW Police recruit allocations announced today

OUT OF the 257 new probationary constables that have officially joined the ranks of the NSW Police Force today, only one has been allocated to the Coffs/Clarence Police District.

A total of six new recruits have been assigned to the NSW Police's northern region, with one probationary constable each allocated to Lake Macquarie PD, Mid North Coast PD Newcastle City PD Port Stephens-Hunter PD and Tweed/Byron PD.

'Class 335' includes 168 policemen and 89 policewomen, who will complete 12 months on-the-job training and study of the Associate Degree in Policing Practice by distance education with Charles Sturt University, before being confirmed to the rank of constable.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said today was a huge milestone for the recruits who had worked extremely hard over the past eight months.

"Today we welcome more than 250 new recruits to the ranks of the NSW Police Force, where they will be tested with new challenges every day," Commissioner Fuller said.

"They have already proven themselves physically and academically to reach this point and from Monday they will experience the reward of serving the community as a police officer.

"For the next 12 months they will continue to study and learn what it truly means to wear the uniform at Police Area Commands and Police Districts across the state."

The students will attest with the rank of probationary constable and report to their new stations for work on Monday.

ABOUT 'CLASS 335'

A total of 257 new recruits are being sworn in today.

The class comprises of 168 policemen and 89 policewomen.

Of the probationary constables attesting today, 237 were born in Australia and 20 were born overseas. Their countries of origin include Wales, Afghanistan, Czech Republic, New Zealand, Lebanon, India, Russia, Zimbabwe, Fiji, South Korea and Iraq.

The recruits age statistics include: