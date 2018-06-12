NSW Police taking cattle theft seriously

AFTER the sentencing in Grafton Local Court of a man involved in cattle theft, the NSW Police rural crime coordinator has issued a warning that police are taking the problem seriously.

With head of cattle reported stolen from cattle theft incidents increasing since 2015, Detective Inspector Cameron Whiteside said the offence carried a maximum sentence of 14 years jail.

Michael Joseph Tarrant, 34, received a two-year good behaviour bond and was fined $4000 after he pleaded guilty to stealing 22 head of heifers and calves in November, 2015.

"The arrest was the result of rural crime investigators across the state coming together as a skilled team, supporting Detective Senior Constable Tony King and officers in the then Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command," Insp Whiteside said.

"This is an example of victims having the trust and confidence in their local police to address rural crime problems.

EVIDENCE: Cattle involved in a theft in Lawrence NSW Police

"The theft of cattle comes as a significant financial loss to the owner, and also has the potential to cripple the beef industry in respect to biosecurity threats.

"If you are any way inclined to commit rural crimes the Rural Crime Prevention Team will have you in their sights until you change your ways. It is simple, if it not yours don't take it."