NSW Premier runs from protesters

NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian meets with Lismore mayor Isaac Smith and National's candidate for Lismore, Austin Curtin as well as being harassed by protesters in Koala Bear suites at the press conference sites.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejikilian couldn't escape the election chaos in the Northern Rivers, even after changing the location of her major funding announcement for flood mitigation in Lismore at the last minute.

Yesterday's planned press conference on the flood mitigation plan was moved to Lismore MP Thomas George's office after about 20 protesters showed up to the original planned site in South Lismore.

Protesters had hoped to present a letter to the Premier about their concerns over deforestation, Coal Seam Gas and the destruction of habitat for native species such as koalas.

Media were informed of the last minute change, only for protesters to follow in their cars and chant "save the koala" outside of Mr George's office.

But Ms Berejiklian defended her actions, stating she always had time to speak with constituents.

"I'm up here regularly, and I intend to be up here again but it's not possible to meet every single constituent in the Lismore electorate but it's not possible on every occasion," she said.

"I met with business community leaders (yesterday) and locals and I make it a priority to continue that. I don't really think it matters to the people where I hold my press conferences."

However, it wasn't just the Lismore protesters the Premier boycotted yesterday. A planned public meeting at Bangalow Hotel with Nationals candidate for Ballina Ben Franklin was postponed this week.

Labor's candidate for Ballina Asren Pugh said voters "deserve real answers to the issues that we care about".

"We deserve the opportunity to hear directly from the Premier why she has declared a war on our festivals, why she is imposing massive overdevelopment on our community and why she is letting our Koalas habitat be destroyed," Mr Pugh said.

"I would say she should stay and face the music but this Premier would just try to shut it down."