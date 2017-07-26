NSW Premier surprises dirtgirl creators with award

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis, and Premier Gladys Berejiklian, far right, present dirtgirl creators Cate McQuillan and Hewey Eustace with their State award for Community Service in Casino on Tuesday.

THE creative duo behind the kid's TV show dirtgirlworld were presented with a NSW Community Service Award by Premier Gladys Berejiklian yesterday during function in Casino yesterday.

A very "surprised and shocked" Cate McQuillan and Hewey Eustace said they were extremely proud that a children's TV show could received such an broad community accolade.

Cate and Hewey were presented by the award by the premier and Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis at an afternoon tea in Casino.

Cate said they had no idea that it was going to happen. "I wish I'd combed my hair," the 'head smarty pants' of Mememe Productions said.

She said the award was a "massive honour" but went well beyond the work they did on the TV show.

"It's also for the environmental education programs and community work our team does around waste and sustainability issues, campaigns and projects in the state and across the nation... even instigating a community farm on Thursday Island in the Torres Strait," Cate said.

The Emmy Award winning crew are off to the Dampier peninsula on the weekend to start a new project around biosecurity and the huge role that the indigenous rangers play in protecting our borders from disease and pests.

"Dirtgirl and Costa... are the ambassadors for this amazing project," she said.

The busy pair and their 'TV family' have just delivered 20 new episodes of Get Grubby TV, a live action iteration of dirtgirlworld that will start to air on ABC later this year

"It's exciting time in the Northern Rivers of NSW. From the smallest of dots on the map (Camira Creek population 9, near Whiporie) our small but mighty team is having a big influence on the planet."