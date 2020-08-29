Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Another 14 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in NSW overnight, bringing the state’s total infections to 3844.
Another 14 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in NSW overnight, bringing the state’s total infections to 3844.
Health

NSW records 14 new virus cases

by Emily Cosenza
29th Aug 2020 12:01 PM

New South Wales has recorded 14 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

It brings the state's total number of infections to 3844.

NSW Health has advised those planning to make the most of the warm weather over the weekend to remain COVID safe and refrain from leaving the house if feeling unwell.

Sydney is forecast to reach 21C on Saturday and 25C on Sunday.

With a growing number of cases, NSW Health has asked anyone who lives or has visited the following local government areas or suburbs in the past two weeks to get tested, even if you have mild COVID-19 symptoms such as a runny nose or scratchy throat:

  • Campbelltown LGA
  • Canterbury Bankstown LGA
  • Eastern part of City of Sydney LGA (including the suburbs Sydney, Surry Hills, Darlinghurst, Woolloomooloo, Potts Point, Rushcutters Bay, Elizabeth Bay, Centennial Park)
  • Fairfield LGA
  • Guildford (suburb)
  • Hornsby Shire LGA
  • The Hills LGA
  • Liverpool LGA
  • Merrylands (suburb)
  • Parramatta LGA
  • Woollahra LGA

 

Originally published as NSW records 14 new virus cases

coronavirus health

Just In

    Black Panther actor dies

    Black Panther actor dies
    • 29th Aug 2020 12:38 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BIGGEST EVER SEARCH: 1km line scours Brooms Head campground

        Premium Content BIGGEST EVER SEARCH: 1km line scours Brooms Head campground

        Breaking More than 60 people yesterday helped take part in a comprehensive search for missing Coffs woman Anne-Marie Jeffery

        Long way to go as Bobcats search for way out of rut

        Premium Content Long way to go as Bobcats search for way out of rut

        Soccer MUST WIN: Maclean have had a tough week in the FFNC Premier League and will have it...

        Teen charged with murder over Kyogle house fire

        Premium Content Teen charged with murder over Kyogle house fire

        Crime Body of 64-year-old man was found by police inside destroyed house

        Tavern’s hard line for unannounced visitors

        Premium Content Tavern’s hard line for unannounced visitors

        Health With recent publicity over a yacht coming through Yamba, Tavern wants notice before...