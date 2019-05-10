NSW regional roads twice as dangerous

LOOKING: Police are on the hunt for two women in their 20s in relation to a violent carjacking attempt on Friday.

DRIVING on regional roads is more than twice as dangerous as those in the city, statistics have revealed.

This year alone, 90 people have died on country roads across the State, which is two-thirds of the state's road toll of 136, while regional and rural residents make up just one-third of the NSW population, NRMA research revealed.

Alarmingly, the State's road toll is 11 higher than the same time last year.

NRMA Road Safety Expert Dimitra Vlahomitros said more than 70 per cent of country residents often lose their lives mere kilometres from home.

She said speed, drink driving, fatigue and not wearing seatbelts still killed Australians at an alarming rate, especially in the bush.

"There's a perception that it's the "out of towners” dying on unfamiliar country roads, but tragically it's not. It is overwhelmingly country people dying on country roads,” Ms Vlahomitros said.

"The sad truth is that if you live in the country, you're four times more likely to die in a road crash than if you live in a metropolitan area.”

NRMA research also found more than half of drivers said visible highway patrols were the most effective way to tackle bad driver behaviour. When combined with unmarked Police cars, that figure rose to 79 per cent.

This week is National Road Safety Week, an initiative born out of tragedy in 2012, when an NRMA service provider and 23-year-old Sarah Frazer were killed in the breakdown lane of the Hume Highway just south of Mittagong.

In November 2018 the NSW Government announced an extra 1,500 Police officers, the single biggest increase in more than 30 years.

The NRMA welcomed the announcement and had urged the Government to commit adequate police resources and support services to tackling the regional road toll.