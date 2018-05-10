Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The two survivors were rushed to Goondiwindi Hospital.
The two survivors were rushed to Goondiwindi Hospital.
News

Teen driver dead in crash near border

by Sophie Chirgwin
10th May 2018 9:20 AM

A TEENAGER has died and two others are in a serious condition following a crash near the Queensland-NSW border this evening.

About 6:30pm, emergency services were called to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of the Newell Highway and Lowes Rd, Boggabilla, 15km southeast of Goondiwindi.

The driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old youth, was declared dead at the scene.

Emergency services rushed two passengers male and female believed to be in their late teens to Goondiwindi Hospital in Queensland, in a serious condition.

The New England Police District established a crime scene and launched an investigation into the incident.

car accident road toll

Top Stories

    Neighbour dispute ends in Grafton court

    premium_icon Neighbour dispute ends in Grafton court

    News A Nymboida man has faced Grafton Local Court over assault charges after a property argument became heated earlier this year

    • 10th May 2018 10:00 AM
    Councillor questions complaint process

    Councillor questions complaint process

    Council News Baker goes into bat for process at committee meetings

    G2I at summit of Salter's weightloss journey

    premium_icon G2I at summit of Salter's weightloss journey

    Cycling & MTB After losing 35kg in 18 months, Garrett Salter is ready to race

    Major traffic change for Grafton next week

    Major traffic change for Grafton next week

    News Pound Street access point unavailable until bridge completion

    Local Partners