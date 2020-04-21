NSW Rugby launch new initiative to keep players engaged

TRUE-GRIT: Redmen scrum-half Dom Bullock produced a whole-hearted performance against Casuarina in round one of the 2019 Far North Coast Rugby Union First Grade season on Saturday, 30th March 2019.

RUGBY UNION : NSW Rugby have made their Positive Coaching Platform available to the public, with the intention of keeping the rugby community connected to the game during COVID-19.

Originally set for launch in mid-2020, the Positive Rugby Foundation have made several alterations to the platform’s format to allow it to effectively assist rugby players at all levels during this period of isolation.

A widely accessible online coaching resource – the Positive Coaching Platform – will be in the hands of school and club players from Bourke to Ballina, providing access to practice methods and advice from some of the best coaching minds in the game.

A range of coaching sessions, strength and conditioning and tactical tips will be available on the go, anytime courtesy of a newly designed smart phone application.

The app is designed to support coaches within a team environment, but has been altered in this first release to provide drills that can be completed individually or in isolation with family.

The NSW Positive Rugby Foundation have partnered with Ignite Rugby, developed by Rod Kafer and Wallabies Skills Coach, Mick Byrne to make this project a reality for coaches and players across all age groups and abilities.

The Positive Coaching Platform will be available via the Ignite Rugby app.

Head of the NSW Positive Rugby Foundation, Greg Mumm said the original planning and the subsequent change of format due to COVID-19 had been the result of contributions from across the organisation.

“While the initiative has been funded by the Positive Rugby Foundation and through our members, it’s a great collaboration between all parts of NSW Rugby, particularly our Coach Education and High Performance departments,” Mumm said.

“We have adapted the original product to focus more on players until teams are allowed to train again, at which stage we will release the full coaching app as was planned later in the year.

“I’d like to thank our partners Ignite Rugby, who have been amazing in getting this development done in a short time to support rugby communities across the state.”

NSWRU Head of Schools Rugby, Andrew Hill said the launch was about keeping players engaged with the sport while outside the bubble of their school or club environments.

“It was important for us to change the direction (of the app) given the situation rugby and the wider community is in, and get something into the hands of players so they can continue to stay connected to the game we all know and love,” Hill said.

“The platform gives them something they can do at home, while they are currently missing the great connections that rugby provides.

“The platform – both the coaches and players versions – have been designed to give consistent skill and coaching information in one place.

We’ve made sure all the key coaching ideals and focus points are aligned so that everyone is working towards the same outcomes.”

“Our rugby community will have access to hundreds of skills, drills and games which is a massive step in building players understanding of the game.

“Through the Positive Coaching Platform we’re able to provide consistent, quality coaching year-on-year, no matter what school or club someone might play for – the positive influence that can have on our development pathways is mind blowing.”

To access NSW Rugby’s Positive Coaching Platform, head to igniterugby.com to register as a player and then head to the app store to download the Ignite Rugby app.