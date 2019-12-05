Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Authorities say the 21-year-old was connected to others previously charged with terrorism offences in Australia.
Authorities say the 21-year-old was connected to others previously charged with terrorism offences in Australia.
Crime

Aussie terror plot suspect may bid for bail

by Luke Costin
5th Dec 2019 1:18 PM

A YOUNG Sydney man accused of preparing possible terrorist attacks in the name of Islamic State has been remanded in custody ahead of a possible bail application.

Riverwood man Youssef Uweinat, 21, did not appear on Thursday when his case was briefly mentioned at Parramatta Local Court.

His lawyer, Kiki Kyriacou, asked for a bail hearing to be set later in December before acknowledging he would need to file paperwork.

Uweinat was arrested on Wednesday by counterterrorism police and accused of preparing possible terrorist acts, advocating terrorism and being a member of a terrorist organisation.

Police say the man had, over six months, posted increasingly extremist material online and sought to convince others - particularly teenagers aged 17 and 18 - to pledge allegiance to IS.

The accused also allegedly downloaded a document on how to use knives and other blunt instruments in a terrorist attack.

Authorities say the 21-year-old was connected to others previously charged with terrorism offences in Australia.

Uweinat's next scheduled court date is February 13.

More Stories

Show More
australia seniors-news terrorism terrorist terror plot

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Underground peat fires potential ticking time bombs

        premium_icon Underground peat fires potential ticking time bombs

        News PEAT fires igniting in areas 'not adapted to fire' are on the rise with worsening drought conditions and the growing scale of bushfires.

        Closing date revealed for old Grafton jail

        premium_icon Closing date revealed for old Grafton jail

        News The closing date has been released, staff uncertain of future

        POWER 30: Clarence Valley’s most influential people #18-15

        premium_icon POWER 30: Clarence Valley’s most influential people #18-15

        News The list continues as we get closer to the top 10. Who will make it in today’s...

        Inmate’s injuries ‘not survivable’, murder trial told

        premium_icon Inmate’s injuries ‘not survivable’, murder trial told

        News The brain injuries of a Grafton jail inmate made his condition ‘not survivable’ a...