Subscribe Today's Paper
NSW to close Victorian border after COVID crisis talks

by Clare Armstrong and Shannon Deery
6th Jul 2020 10:47 AM
The Victorian-NSW border is set to be closed following crisis talks between the premiers of each state and Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed the border would close on Tuesday night after a spike in cases in the state. Andrews announced a permit system would be put in place, with special circumstances for border towns. 

It comes as a man in his 90s died from the virus overnight and an additional 127 people tested positive. Andrews told media at a press conference the state now had 645 active cases. 

Victorians from virus-plagued hot spots who try to enter NSW already face jail time and an $11,000 fine under tough new rules.

The move was decided during talks between Daniel Andrews, NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian and Mr Morrison.

Ms Berejiklian is due to address media at 12pm.

