NSW V8 Dirt Modifieds title on the line in Grafton

The NSW V8 Dirt Modifieds title is up for grabs at Grafton Speedway this weekend with Grafton driver Andrew Firth looking to lay claim to the crown. Photo: Matthew Paul Photography

The NSW V8 Dirt Modifieds title is up for grabs at Grafton Speedway this weekend with Grafton driver Andrew Firth looking to lay claim to the crown. Photo: Matthew Paul Photography

For the second race meeting in a row, it’s a title event up for grabs this Saturday night at Hession’s Auto Parts Grafton Speedway, with the hotly-contested NSW V8 Dirt Modifieds Title to be battled out.

The headlining act of the NSW V8 Dirt Modified Title is going to double as the second 5 Star Dirt Series round. For the second season in a row, the NSW Title for the popular V8 Dirt Modifieds will be fought out around the challenging 440m Grafton Speedway track and it has attracted an impressive 25-car field of drivers from around NSW, along with entrants from Queensland and as far as Victoria.

Defending NSW Champion Kevin Britten, from Brisbane in Queensland, is aiming to make it back-to-back wins on Saturday night, but arch rival Lismore’s Mark Robinson, who finished second to Britten in last season’s NSW Title and recently finished second behind Britten in the Queensland Title, is aiming to wrestle the NSW Title back off the current and five-time Australian V8 Dirt Modified Champion. With Robinson coming off a victory on the weekend at Brisbane’s Archerfield Speedway and victory earlier this season at Grafton Speedway, Robinson has winning form on his side.

Joining Britten and Robinson as frontrunning contenders are going to be 2019 NSW Champion David Clark (Qld), former NSW Champion Andrew Pezzutti (NSW), Mitchell Randall (NSW) who ran third in last season’s NSW Title, Scott Cannon (NSW), Victorian hotshot Todd Hobson, as well as the local hopes of current 5 Star Dirt Series Champion Chris Corbet and his older brother Dale, Joshua Rose, Andrew Firth and Christopher Polsen.

The NSW Title format is set to be two rounds of qualifying heat races, along with a B main and the NSW Title deciding feature race.

Supporting this exciting blue-ribbon event is going to be the Wingless Sprints, RSA Street Stockers, Production Sedans, RSA Four Cylinder Sedans, Stock Rods and RSA Junior Sedans.

Grafton Speedway Entry Prices:

Adults: $25

Pensioners (age and TPI): $20

High schoolchildren (with card): $15

Children (under 12): $10

Family (two adults and two children): $65

The racing action at Grafton Speedway will begin at 5pm.