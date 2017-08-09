22°
News

NSW waste disposal woes

Caitlan Charles | 9th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
Clarence Valley Council waste disposal process at Grafton Regional Landfill.
Clarence Valley Council waste disposal process at Grafton Regional Landfill. Caitlan Charles

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHERE is our rubbish going?

Monday nights Four Corners report into the recycling and waste industry struck fear and anger into the minds of many Australians, including residents of the Clarence Valley.

The Four Corners report exposed an organised network of companies that are transporting waste from NSW to Queensland.

This has become common within the industry to avoid paying the NSW landfill levy of $138 per tonne.

With the clean up of the Clarence Valley Council Depot site in South Grafton, some community members commented on the Clarence Valley Rate Payers, Residents and Business Owners Facebook page asking for more information on the council's waste disposal policies.

According to council director works and civil Troy Anderson, waste is treated on site at the Grafton Regional Landfill.

"We do have a recycling facility subcontracted to J.R. Richards... and the material from there does leave the Clarence Valley, it's determined by them where it's going... they take the recycling material to wherever the market requires,” he said.

"Once it leaves our facility, we don't have any affect on where it goes.

"With the green bin, our organics are collected, we process that on site and it's then removed from site to be used in gardens and all our solid waste gets treated at councils own landfill.”

More than 72 thousand tonnes of contaminated materials left the site in South Grafton on a total of 2152 trucks, headed for Queensland up until the completion of the clean up in February of 2017.

A report from Hutchinson Builders, who was responsible for the remediation work released a report in February that said: "Bulk excavation works involving the removal of contaminated soils is now complete.”

"Hutchinson Builders is continuing with contract works surrounding the removal of existing in-ground bonded asbestos piping from the former Sewerage Treatment Plant infrastructure. Full visual clearance of the site will be provided upon completion of this task.”

Council also confirmed that a small amount of waste was removed from the McLachlan Park work and taken to Queensland for disposal.

Grafton Daily Examiner
From destitute to delighted: Steven's happy ending

From destitute to delighted: Steven's happy ending

ANYONE who has owned a pet will know it can be harder to find rental accommodation, but Steven Nicholls knows this better than most.

Riders ready for mountain bike action

AIRBORNE: Josh Weatherstone tests out the trails on the Woodford Island hill ahead of the Mountain Biking Australia National Gravity Enduro Series.

National event to debut in the Valley this weekend

Baryulgil school celebrates milestone

Baryulgil students and staff plan for their big day.

The little school with a big heart to celebrate 100th birthday

Horse on the loose after tragedy strikes rider

Help bring Ben home.

Can you help find its horse after family's tragic turn of events

Local Partners

Wooli kiosk eyesore a turnoff

Locals feel something to be done with derelict building

Global visitors at convention

Anthony Catt, President of the AVES International Parrot Convention.

Learning from each other at parrot convention

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Snapper competition takes over Wooli's waters

Daniel Saye with a giant snapper caught during the 2016 Pedro Knight Memorial Snapper Competition. The annual event kicks off at Wooli on Saturday, 5th August, 2017.

Who can catch the biggest snapper?

9 things to do this week

Hannah Craig from CVC Youth Action with other members, TAFE students and ETC staff get excited about the upcoming Future Fest.

Plenty of great activities happening in the Valley this week

The Bachelor villain puts on 10kg while 'stress eating'

THE Bachelor villain Jennifer Hawke says she gained 10 kilograms in the mansion and even after filming wrapped up months ago."

‘Complete BS’: Karl Stefanovic loses his cool at 'fools'

Karl Stefanovic has let loose on politicians criticising the "BS" postal vote in an impassioned rant on Today.

Today show host implores politicians to ‘say yes to gay marriage’.

Rihanna sizzles in sexy silver bikini, electric blue wig

Wild thoughts! Rihanna sported a mermaid-esque blue wig at the Crop Over Festival in Barbados. Picture: Splash

She posted a series of revealing outfits that showed off her curves.

Why Marvel actors aren't given scripts anymore

The entire Avengers cast are kept very much in the dark.

Actors starring in Avengers: Infinity War don't know how it finishes

Can Judah Kelly save The Voice?

The Voice winner Judah Kelly had enjoyed chart success.

The Voice winner Judah Kelly’s album has enjoyed a top five debut.

Promising outlook for future of regional arts

AUSPICIOUS: Acclaimed ceramic artist Sandra Taylor and guest speaker and designer Harry Williamson with the work Sandra gifted to the gallery to mark the occasion of her first retrospective exhibition.

Sandra Taylor's exhibition headlines opening night

Anna Faris reveals 'loneliness' before Chris Pratt split

Anna Faris

"I’m always like, ‘I’m fine!’ And it never feels like me.”

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Hervey Bay a cure for depression

NO REGRETS: Mason and Wendy Wong are loving their move to Hervey Bay.

Since moving to the Bay four months ago, Wendy hasn't looked back.

Island paradise for the price of a house in Sydney

The only house on Victor Island off Mackay is on sale for $3,500,000.

House and island for $3,500,000