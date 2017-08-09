NSW waste disposal woes

WHERE is our rubbish going?

Monday nights Four Corners report into the recycling and waste industry struck fear and anger into the minds of many Australians, including residents of the Clarence Valley.

The Four Corners report exposed an organised network of companies that are transporting waste from NSW to Queensland.

This has become common within the industry to avoid paying the NSW landfill levy of $138 per tonne.

With the clean up of the Clarence Valley Council Depot site in South Grafton, some community members commented on the Clarence Valley Rate Payers, Residents and Business Owners Facebook page asking for more information on the council's waste disposal policies.

According to council director works and civil Troy Anderson, waste is treated on site at the Grafton Regional Landfill.

"We do have a recycling facility subcontracted to J.R. Richards... and the material from there does leave the Clarence Valley, it's determined by them where it's going... they take the recycling material to wherever the market requires,” he said.

"Once it leaves our facility, we don't have any affect on where it goes.

"With the green bin, our organics are collected, we process that on site and it's then removed from site to be used in gardens and all our solid waste gets treated at councils own landfill.”

More than 72 thousand tonnes of contaminated materials left the site in South Grafton on a total of 2152 trucks, headed for Queensland up until the completion of the clean up in February of 2017.

A report from Hutchinson Builders, who was responsible for the remediation work released a report in February that said: "Bulk excavation works involving the removal of contaminated soils is now complete.”

"Hutchinson Builders is continuing with contract works surrounding the removal of existing in-ground bonded asbestos piping from the former Sewerage Treatment Plant infrastructure. Full visual clearance of the site will be provided upon completion of this task.”

Council also confirmed that a small amount of waste was removed from the McLachlan Park work and taken to Queensland for disposal.