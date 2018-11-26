Menu
HELPING HAND: A NSW water bomber has joined the fire fighting effort at Deepwater.
News

NSW water bomber joins fire fighting effort

Carolyn Booth
by
26th Nov 2018 1:06 PM | Updated: 4:52 PM

A WATER bomber plane from Sydney has joined the fire-fighting efforts, dropping 20,000l of water on Deepwater National Park.

The website FlightRadar24 shows the 737 fixed wing water bomber left Sydney, made a beeline for the fire zone and is now circling above the nation park as it dumps water.

 

HELPING HAND: Flight tracking shows a Sydney water bomber dumping water on the Deepwater National Park blaze.
100 New South Wales firefighters are also being sent to the region to help and increase the number of fireys on the ground.

They are expected to arrive tomorrow morning.

bushfire deepwater editors picks nsw qld water bomber
Bundaberg News Mail

