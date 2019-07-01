NSW women lead in-crease in cricket numbers

LEADING THE CHARGE: Grafton cricket player Amy Riddell (batting) has been one of a number of products in the sport to come out of the region.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Grafton cricket player Amy Riddell (batting) has been one of a number of products in the sport to come out of the region. Jerad Williams

CRICKET: Women are leading the charge in cricket participation with more than 10,000 new competitors taking up the sport for the first time across New South Wales last season.

The increase in numbers proved to be a new record for cricket participation across NSW and the ACT last season with upwards of 437,000 men and women taking to the field last summer.

An increase of six percent in 2018 now has women making up 30 per cent of participants within the state and Northern NSW Area Manager for Cricket NSW, Martin Garoni is excited by the growth in the women's game.

"It's always great to see number increasing,” Garoni said.

"We've had a strong emphasis on female participation across the state and the country in general so we're very excited about the increase in the female space.”

"The success of the Australian women's team and the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) have been a huge bonus for us in the way that we promote cricket. Particularly with the WBBL having its own window in October to December this year.”

While women's participation has been on the way up, Garoni pointed out the decrease in male participants over past years.

"We've seen a small decline in male registered participants so that's an area that we need to focus on for the coming season. We really need to make sure we carry on promoting growth out of schools for both girls and boys,” he said.

However, Garoni believes they are headed in the right direction to turn those numbers around with the promotion of more accessible formats of the game to all age groups and genders.

"The new junior format has been a wonderful inception, we've made sure we have kids playing on proper length pitches for their size and ability and the Woolworths Junior Blasters program has made it more exciting for the kids,” he said.

"Shorter, faster games will be key to us getting new participants so we're working to make that a priority.”

"The increased investment from Cricket Australia has put us in a much better place to promote the sport and to service all of our wonderful volunteers across the northern NSW region and assist them to increase participation,” he said.

The Clarence River Junior Cricket Association will hold their AGM at the Grafton District Services Club at 7.00pm on Wednesday, July 3.