NSWRL pleased with state response to COVID-19 measures

RESILIENCE: Clarence Valley footy players are eager to get back out on the field.

RUGBY LEAGUE :Clarence Valley footy clubs are starting to hit the training ground once again and NSW Rugby League is impressed with their resilience.

The organisation pointed to the state’s ability to adapt during these tough times in a press release yesterday.

“NSWRL has been thrilled by the positive response across the state for the restart of the 2020 rugby league season with most districts and groups committing to playing junior and senior competitions, and more than 90 per cent of clubs successfully completing their COVID-19 safety training,” it said.

“Plans are also well underway for the return of the NSWRL’s senior competitions.

“NSWRL was forced to cancel a number of its 13 competitions because of the coronavirus crisis.”

While many regional rugby league competitions are feeling the effects of the pandemic, NSWRL CEO Dave Trodden is excited to see many set to go ahead.

“I understand that 2020 has been a challenging season for everyone across the state but I’m thrilled to see the clubs who have committed to playing,” Trodden said.

“The COVID-19 Return to Play protocols are straightforward and easy to follow but most importantly have been designed to ensure the safety of all our players, officials and volunteers, and the wider community.

“We made the decision this year not to close off registrations to give everyone an opportunity to get back on the field and enjoy rugby league again and I can’t wait for the season to commence.

“The NSWRL takes pride in every aspect of our business and I’m also looking forward to the return of our senior competitions including the Harvey Norman NSW Women’s Premiership.”

The NSW Government recently moved to allow community football for children in competitions up to and including under-18 comps and senior football to resume from July 1 after they were suspended over the coronavirus pandemic.

While it has been a big effort for all involved, NSWRL thanked those doing everything in their power to ensure the season still went ahead in a safe environment.

“NSWRL has worked tirelessly with government and health authorities behind the scenes on ‘Return to Play’ protocols that would enable groups and districts to resume training, competitions and programs in a safe, responsible and low risk manner to combat any threat of COVID-19,” the league said.

Competitions throughout the state have been given the green light for a July return, but many are still ironing out the kinks on the revised fixture lists.

“NSWRL has already announced competitions across the state can resume from July 18 and also struck an agreement with other major state sporting organisations that winter competitions would end no later than October 11. This has led to revised competition formats across the state,” it said.

“The Sydney metropolitan area has seen all 11 junior districts and 10 senior districts commit to playing, while another nine districts have committed to Blues Tag competitions.

“The response has been just as positive across regional NSW with 15 junior groups committed to playing and another three likely to play, while 13 senior groups will also hold competitions.”

There have been a number of hurdles in the way for our community sporting clubs, but with the help of volunteers and officials, things are looking up as a return to sport draws near.