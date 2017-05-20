NSW's new ban on butter, cream, salt in school canteens

SCHOOLS have been told to stop using butter in the latest NSW government crackdown on the food sold at ­canteens.

Banning or severely restricting fairy bread, Vegemite, schnitzels, pies and cream is also part of a dreary new regimen for kids.

But the government says that it's necessary because a whopping 22 per cent of children are overweight.

"We can't teach good ­nutrition in the classroom and then sell rubbish in the playground," Education Minister Rob Stokes said.

Under a blanket regimen starting next year, public schools are being told they must not buy hundreds and thousands, butter, cream, salt, Nutella, icing and chocolate chips.

The war on fat has also spread to Vegemite, which may now only be used in "small amounts, lightly spread".

Fattier foods such as schnitzels, bacon, hot chips, pies and other foods must make up no more than one-quarter of canteen menus - and they must be healthier versions.

New Education Department advice says these ingredients "should not be used in your school canteen".

The department has prepared a list of meals it would prefer kids have, including hummus, rice paper rolls, a "veg-o-rama burger" and a bean and corn salad. It wants canteen menus to contain at least 75 per cent healthy food, and water should be the kids' "main drink".

"The nanny state is getting ridiculous - governments are interfering too much in our lives," Liberal MP Peter Phelps told The Saturday Telegraph.