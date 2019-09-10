NSW’s top cop left red-faced by son’s DUI charge

THE son of NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller has been charged with drink driving while unlicensed after failing a breath test on the weekend.

Jacob Fuller, 20, allegedly blew .031 which is an offence because of the zero alcohol limit on P-plate drivers.

"Just before 3am on Sunday officers from Traffic and Highway Patrol Command were conducting RBT on Princes Highway, Waterfall, as part of Operation Nabbed, when a vehicle stopped short of the RBT site,' police said in a statement released today.

"Police approached the vehicle and spoke with the 20-year-old male driver, who produced a provisional licence.



"After returning a positive roadside reading, the driver was subject to a breath analysis, which allegedly returned a reading of 0.031."



Subsequent checks of the man's licence revealed it was currently suspended.



The man was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice for the offences of drive with special range PCA and drive on road while licence suspended.



He is due to appear at Sutherland Local Court on October 17.

His father, who is currently in Tel Aviv at a police conference was informed of his son's arrest and was unavailable for comment.

Mick Fuller is currently in Tel Aviv at a police conference. Picture: AAP

Fuller, was one of 260 other drivers caught driving under the influence of alcohol during Operation Nabbed, a major weekend road safety blitz across Sydney.

The reading is the equivalent to having one beer.

NSW Police put out a press release on Monday of the results where 75,000 drivers were breath tested.

Breath tests performed - 75,574

Drink driving charges laid - 260

Traffic charges - 119

Traffic Infringement Notices Issued - 1928