Box jellyfish have quick-acting venom in their tentacles that can kill a person in less than five minutes. Picture: Zak Simmonds
Parenting

Boy, 3, survives deadly box jellyfish stings

by NATASHA EMECK
31st Oct 2019 10:38 AM
A 3-YEAR-OLD boy is recovering in hospital after he survived a potentially deadly box jellyfish sting near Nhulunbuy.

St John Ambulance Territory duty manager Craig Garraway said the boy came in contact with the potentially deadly marine creature at Ski Beach at about 10am on Wednesday.

"We transported a young boy to the Gove Hospital for treatment and thankfully he's doing very well," he said.

"It's very painful thing to go through."

In February, a 22-year-old woman was also stung by a box jellyfish in Nhulunbuy and suffered injuries to both of her legs.

St John paramedics are urging people in the coastal regions of the Northern Territory to remember that stinger season between October 1 and May 31 was still in full swing.

MORE TO COME.

