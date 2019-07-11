Menu
NT fishos in hot water over shark video

by NATASHA EMECK
11th Jul 2019 6:07 AM
A GROUP of fishos at Mandorah have come under criticism over a video showing a distressed tiger shark struggling to breathe while they try to snap the perfect picture.

Shark biologist Dr Leonardo Guida from the Australian Marine Conservation Society, who was sent the video by a bystander on Wednesday, slammed the fishos' behaviour.

Fishos taking pictures of a tiger shark at Mandorah jetty. Picture: Supplied
"This helpless tiger shark was caught at Mandorah jetty and in the video it's clearly exhausted," he said.

"When they reeled it in, the priority should have been to get the shark back in the water quickly, to ensure the least amount of stress possible, but these blokes seemed more concerned with taking the perfect photo for their social media. Then they attempted to tag it and it desperately flailed around some more.

"The poor shark's muscles are visibly fried and it sinks to the bottom when it's finally released in the water.

"Fishing is a responsibility, not a right.

"For the record, I understand most NT fishos take pride in their catch and release but this is clearly an example where they failed to do that."

Last year a ray and shovel-nosed shark were left for dead at the Mandorah jetty, after their tails were cut off and removed.

