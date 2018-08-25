Menu
Attorney-General Natasha Fyles has asked her department to review police pursuit laws after a man caught speeding away from officers at more than 200km/h was allowed to keep his licence. Picture: Keri Megelus
Crime

Man who evaded police at 200km/h keeps his licence

by JASON WALLS
25th Aug 2018 4:04 AM

ATTORNEY-GENERAL Natasha Fyles has asked her department to review police pursuit laws after a man caught speeding away from officers at more than 200km/h was allowed to keep his licence.

Bence Szabo - who is the son of Royal Darwin Hospital haematology director Ferenc Szabo - was jailed for two months in July after pleading guilty in the Supreme Court to dangerous driving and conduct endangering life.

The court heard Szabo sped past three police cars and through a red light while reaching speeds of more than 215km/h on July 14 last year.

In sentencing, Justice Judith Kelly exercised her discretion in allowing Szabo back on the road upon his release so he could keep his job.

But that decision drew criticism from Police Association president Paul McCue, who said "a person convicted of such an offence ought to have given up that right to hold their licence, regardless if they need it for employment or not".

"The danger our police and the public were placed in on this occasion demonstrates a clear need for mandatory loss of licence in circumstances such as this and the NTPA would fully support (legislative) amendments of this nature," he said.

It is understood the Director of Public Prosecutions was considering appealing the leniency of the sentence but those plans have since been abandoned, and Ms Fyles said the Government would now consider bringing the law into line with lesser offences which already attract a mandatory disqualification.

Ms Fyles said the Territory Government "considers the safety of the public as paramount".

"Drivers caught doing 45km/h or more over the speed limit have their licence automatically disqualified," she said.

"Given community expectations to public safety, I have directed the Department of Attorney-General to provide advice on legislation pertaining to dangerous driving while evading police.

"Once received, this advice will be considered."

Szabo was sentenced to three years jail, suspended after two months.

crime licences northern territory offbeat pursuits speeding

