Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Territory Legislative Assembly officially has passed the Hemp Industry Bill, paving the way for NT farmers to start planting as early as next year’s Dry season
The Territory Legislative Assembly officially has passed the Hemp Industry Bill, paving the way for NT farmers to start planting as early as next year’s Dry season
News

NT hemp bill passes, planting to start

by Natasha Emeck
9th Aug 2019 8:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Territory Legislative Assembly officially has passed the Hemp Industry Bill, paving the way for farmers to start planting as early as next year's Dry season.

The legislation enables farmers and researchers to keep working together to develop an NT hemp sector, facilitating investment and job creation opportunities in regional areas.

The Territory Legislative Assembly officially has passed the Hemp Industry Bill
The Territory Legislative Assembly officially has passed the Hemp Industry Bill


Under the bill - passed on Thursday - a licensing system now exists for possession, cultivation, supply, processing and research of industrial hemp, and covers the various prohibitions, necessary enforcement provisions, offences and miscellaneous arrangements to support this industry.

The NT will see two main opportunities grow from the passing of this new bill, with a fibre and grain industry (THC levels under 1 per cent), and a viable seed industry (THC levels under 0.5 per cent.)

The crops increase potential returns to farmers, with hemp grain currently garnering a farm-gate price of around $3000 per tonne.

NT Farmers CEO Paul Burke said farmers are really excited about the opportunities this new, emerging crop type may present the industry.

"Industrial hemp has real potential in our current climatic conditions and could be a viable new industry on a broadacre scale which is an exciting proposition," he said.

"NT farmers looks forward to working with Government to facilitate some meaningful trials in the NT to explore the full potential of industrial hemp."

More Stories

hemp northern territory nt hemp industry bill 2019

Top Stories

    VIDEO: Dramatic footage of Grafton drug raids

    premium_icon VIDEO: Dramatic footage of Grafton drug raids

    Crime BROKEN glass, shouting and dogs barking broke the silence the moment police swooped on a house as part of tactical raids to dismantle an alleged drug syndicate.

    YOUR STORY: Have you got a tale about life by the Clarence?

    premium_icon YOUR STORY: Have you got a tale about life by the Clarence?

    News 53 Islands has started a movement within community

    High-flying Maclean High Bats swoop in on major title

    premium_icon High-flying Maclean High Bats swoop in on major title

    Rugby League Once-in-a-generation team reach final of state knockout

    REVEALED: Valley's favourite kids hairdresser

    premium_icon REVEALED: Valley's favourite kids hairdresser

    Business Creating family friendly environment a top priority for this salon