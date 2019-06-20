Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHARGED: A man in his 20s will face court after he was allegedly naked near a main Warwick road.
CHARGED: A man in his 20s will face court after he was allegedly naked near a main Warwick road. Contributed
Crime

'Nude man' arrested near Warwick school

Elyse Wurm
by
19th Jun 2019 5:04 PM | Updated: 20th Jun 2019 4:15 AM

A MAN who was allegedly nude in public during peak school pick-up time today was spotted by multiple passers-by, prompting several calls to police.

Police allege the Warwick man, aged in his 20s, was near the road on Victoria St.

Police said the man had been camping by the river with some friends and was waving his arms around when seen by parents and children.

He was charged with one count of wilful exposure and was given a notice to appear at Warwick Magistrates Court.

nudity school pick-up victoria street warwick crime warwick police wilful exposure
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Did the State budget deliver for Iluka?

    premium_icon Did the State budget deliver for Iluka?

    News After waiting for months with no news, finally Ambulance Group organisers heard the big decision

    Is ban on balloons a matter of 'fun police'?

    premium_icon Is ban on balloons a matter of 'fun police'?

    Council News Council motion to stop use of balloons in Valley treated as a 'joke'

    Lauretta led the way in the Valley

    premium_icon Lauretta led the way in the Valley

    Local Faces Look back at an icon and lifeblood of The Daily Examiner

    GALLERY: Racing season starts with tea

    premium_icon GALLERY: Racing season starts with tea

    News Fashion, fascinators and fun kicked off the winter racing season