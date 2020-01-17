Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The 27-year-old woman was taken in to custody but no charges were laid.
The 27-year-old woman was taken in to custody but no charges were laid.
Offbeat

Nude woman stuns at airport

17th Jan 2020 1:29 PM

It's the 30-second video that's raised a few eyebrows at Miami International Airport.

An unidentified woman was recently filmed wandering around a terminal before stripping down to her bra and undies and then taking off the underwear altogether.

The woman was taken into custody.
The woman was taken into custody.

 

Onlookers were stunned with what they saw.
Onlookers were stunned with what they saw.

The barefoot traveller sauntered through the baggage claim area of the Florida air hub, singing while she removed her navy blue bra and underwear, the Miami Herald reported.

In a 30-second clip shared to Twitter by filmmaker Billy Corben, the woman strolls past several shocked onlookers. By the end of the video, she's totally nude.

"Because Miami," Corben captioned the clip.

After police responded, the nude woman somehow managed to climb on top of a patrol car as it left the airport, leap off the vehicle and run through moving traffic towards another police officer.

The second video shared to Twitter shows what happened after the woman was escorted out of the airport, according to CBS Miami. In it, the naked woman appears to have hopped onto the roof of a police vehicle. She then leaps off of the car and runs through traffic towards anoter police officer, standing outside of his parked car.

 

The 27-year-old woman has since been taken into custody for a mental health evaluation, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department told Fox News.

According to CBS Miami, the woman is reportedly from outside of the state.

An onlooker couldn't quite believe his eyes as he waited at the airport.
An onlooker couldn't quite believe his eyes as he waited at the airport.

Police described her as "incoherent" and "delusional" when they spoke to her.

Because the woman was taken in for a psychological evaluation, police said charges are not expected to be filed over the January 13 incident.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

The woman walked through Miami International Airport in a bikini before removing it.
The woman walked through Miami International Airport in a bikini before removing it.
editors picks miami international airport public nudity

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pacific Highway upgrade reaches new milestone

        premium_icon Pacific Highway upgrade reaches new milestone

        News Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade is Australia’s largest regional road infrastructure project and has hit another significant point in construction

        • 17th Jan 2020 1:30 PM
        IN COURT: Six people facing Maclean Court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Six people facing Maclean Court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone appearing in court today

        Going once, going twice, going...eight times?

        premium_icon Going once, going twice, going...eight times?

        News Auctions aplenty in the Lower Clarence on bumper Australia Day weekend

        Baby love for Grafton’s favourite country music duo

        premium_icon Baby love for Grafton’s favourite country music duo

        Entertainment Couple announce birth of newest family member