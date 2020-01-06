Nudes to fall from our skies

Kaitlyn Sapier and Ryan McStay are the brains behind the world record attempt

IT WILL be raining nude skydivers over the skies of Toogoolawah next month as daredevils attempt to break a world record that has stood for 30 years.

In 1989, near Katherine in the Northern Territory, 23 Aussie skydivers set what is believed to be the current world record for the most naked skydivers joined together in formation.

Training is now under way for the event on the weekend of February 29, where participants will jump over Toogoolawah in the nude, while raising money for a great cause at the same time.

For many skydivers, a nude jump is an occasional novelty experienced when a milestone is reached. On these jumps, skydivers are usually too busy giggling to seriously consider how the lack of a jumpsuit will affect their ability to fly. After doing hundreds or even thousands of jumps in a jumpsuit, learning to fly your body without one can be like learning to fly for the first time all over again.

Ten eager skydivers started the training camp recently at iFly, which houses a wind tunnel.

"We wore skin-tight Lycra tops and pants to simulate being naked, as iFly were understandably hesitant to allow us to fly nude in their tunnel," event organiser and passionate skydiver Ryan McStay said.

"We started out with solo drills in the tunnel including turns, slow fall and fast fall, as well as mimicking deployment and emergency procedures to familiarise ourselves with flying without a jumpsuit. We then moved on to two-way and three-way drills to get used to approaching and flying with others in formation."

It is hoped that the event with raise $50,000 for Multiple Sclerosis research, after Ryan's partner Kaitlyn Sapier was diagnosed with the disease in late 2018.

At the first training camp, there were several attendees all with at least 75 jumps behind them, and one with 720 jumps to their name.

You can support the event by doing a clothed tandem skydive on the day, donating, or following the event at MSExposed.com