Man tees up retirement after Lotto win

A NUDGEE man has revealed retirement is finally within reach after winning division one in Saturday's Gold Lotto draw.

He held one of the 10 division one winning entries nationwide, each worth $405,890.35.

The avid golfer told a Golden Casket official how he discovered his good fortune over the weekend.

"We play golf every Sunday and while I was out there I checked my emails and there was an email saying I'd won a major prize," he said.

There were 10 division one winning entries nationwide in Saturday’s Gold Lotto draw. Stock image

"Then I got the paper out to check the winning numbers and thought 'oh my god.'

"I couldn't believe it.

"I've been playing those numbers in Saturday Gold Lotto since I was 18 years old.

"I just couldn't believe they finally came up. It felt so great."

The winning numbers were 9, 17, 13, 11, 16 and 21, with supplementary numbers 33 and 38.

The man said it was decades of consistency that won him division one.

"My numbers are all based off birthdays and my friends' ages from when I first picked those numbers years ago.

"I knew because they were birthday numbers I'd have to share division one with a lot of people, but I don't mind.

"I did always think my numbers would have to come up eventually. So I knew I would win one day.

"I'll definitely pay off the mortgage and head away on a few good holidays. My dream holiday would be a golfing trip through Europe.

"This will definitely bring retirement forward a few years. It's life-changing, there's no doubt about that."

The man purchased his winning four-game marked entry at Nextra Toombul News & Megabooks, at Toombul Shopping Centre on Sandgate Rd.

Manager Sam Watson said the team couldn't wait to celebrate the win with their customers.

"We're all so excited," he said.

"We're shocked, we just weren't expecting it.

"The last time we sold a major prize winning entry was last year, when one of our customers won first prize in Set For Life.

"We've been hanging out to sell another major prize since then.

"We will definitely be celebrating with our customers this week."