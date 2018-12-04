Menu
RED-HANDED: More cars are found to be unregistered.
Number of unregistered vehicles increasing

Glen Porteous
by
4th Dec 2018 11:00 AM | Updated: 11:44 AM
THE number of unregistered cars caught by police in the Gladstone region is on the rise with 327 nabbed for the offence during the past financial year.

Across Queensland the number of unregistered vehicles caught on the roads is increasing. Figures from the 12 months to September 17 this year show 58,200 fines were issued for unregistered vehicles, about 25 per cent higher than the year before.

Fines for unregistered vehicles range from $200-$1900.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads scrapped registration labels in October 2014.

RACQ spokesperson Clare Hunter said the increase in fines could be due to several factors.

"We can't solely blame the lack of stickers - they were phased out more than four years ago so drivers should be well and truly used to the new system by now," she said.

"You still receive a reminder in the mail, the same as other bills, so it's not a good enough excuse."

In addition to the fines for unregistered vehicles, infringement notices with fines of $235-$1413 were given out in Gladstone for 160 uninsured vehicles during the past financial year.

A TMR spokesperson said another factor likely to influence the enforcement was the improved camera detection technology.

They said Automated Number Plate Recognition Camera technology had significantly improved in capability with cameras now able to capture several lanes of traffic.

"The Enforceable Network by Automated Number Plate Recognition Camera Technology program has expanded from eight fixed-speed cameras in 2014 to 26 fixed and 15 mobile in 2018," TMR said.

