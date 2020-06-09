NUMBERS: Clarence coronavirus going, going...

THERE are only two active cases of COVID-19 within the Northern Rivers figures from NSW Health show.

There is one case active in the 2463 postcode surrounding the Maclean area, and another in the 2481 area that centres around Byron Bay.

The data is taken from figures updated on June 7.

Across the entire Northern NSW Local Health District, there have been 55 cases of coronavirus in total, with two cases ruled out after further testing.

The postcode with the most amount of cases since the start of the pandemic has been the 2483 postcode, which surrounds Ocean Shores and Brunswick Heads.

In the Clarence, there have been three cases in the 2460 area, two in 2464 and 2465 postcode, and one in 2463 for a total of eight cases.

According to NSW Health, the definition of people being recovered from COVID-19 is based on self-reported information when the person is interviewed 21 days after the onset of symptoms.

"The time an individual takes to recover depends on many factors including age and other underlying health conditions," a report on their website reads.

According to the figures, there have been 16,917 tests across the health district, with 2424 conducted in the Clarence Valley. In the past week, 176 people were tested in the Clarence, with 1363 tests taken overall.

Grafton Base Hospital COVID-19 clinic coordinator Troy Armstrong at the clinic.

There are testing clinics at four hospitals within the district, at Grafton, Lismore, Byron Bay and Tweed Heads.

The Federal government has also opened testing clinics at Yamba, Ballina and Murwillumbah.

NNSWLHD chief executive Wayne Jones urged people with symptoms of any kind to get tested.

"We urge anyone feeling unwell - even with the mildest of symptoms such as a runny nose or scratchy throat - to come forward and get tested, so cases in the community are identified as quickly as possible," he said.

Across the state there have been 3112 confirmed cases of coronavirus of which 338 are still considered active.

There are currently 70 people in hospital, or hospital at home care across the state, with none on ventilators or in an intensive care unit.

Fifty lives have been lost to the disease in NSW up to June 7.