Numbers down at cattle sale but market remains firm

David Carlton of Ulmarra was selected as the Vendor of the Week at this week's prime cattle sale in Grafton. The vendor sold two finished heifers which were purchased by a processor and two lighter heifers sold to restockers. The prime heifers (pictured) sold for 323.2c/kg at an average weight of 487.5kg to gross $1,575.60/head. The lighter pair averaged 407.5kg and topped the market for grown he

THERE were 223 head yarded at Grafton fat cattle sale on August 25, 2020.

Following last week’s store sale, numbers were well back this week, as was the quality. Considering the low numbers and quality on offer, surprisingly, the market was strong for all categories. Good yearlings and vealers made over the 400c/kg mark, while restockers were very strong on limited numbers, pushing lightweight weaners up to 580c/kg.

A/c Farmer Pastoral sold Santa Cross Steers 392.2c/kg averaged 418.3kg – $1,640.70p/hd

A/c D Carlton sold Charolais/Limousin Cross Heifers 323.2c/kg averaged 487.5kg – $1,575.60p/hd

A/c D Carlton sold Limousin Cross Heifers 364.2c/kg averaged 407.5kg – $1484.12p/hd

A/c HR McLennan sold Angus Cows 281.2c/kg averaged 608.3kg – $1,710.63p/hd

A/c Judith Ide sold an Angus Cow 283.2c/kg weighed 540kg – $1,529.28

A/c Payne & McLauchlan sold a Droughtmaster Bull 288.2c/kg weighed 775kg – $2,233.55

A/c HR McLennan sold Angus Vealer Heifers 400.2c/kg averaged 346.7kg – $1,387.36p/hd

A/c GJ & ME Lee sold Angus Vealer Steers 534.2c/kg averaged 208.3kg – $1,12.992p/hd

A/c D Corfe sold Angus Vealer Steers 580.2c/kg averaged 140kg – $812.28p/hd

A/c BK & S Ellem sold Charolais Vealer Steers 516.2c/kg averaged 211.7kg – $1,092.62p/hd

A/c BK & S Ellem sold Angus Vealer Steers 564.2c/kg averaged 142.5kg – $803.99p/hd

ONLY 223 cattle yarded at Grafton this week. The market continued its excellent run after an amazing sale at Grafton last Thursday. Best of the heavy steers sold to 398c/kg. export heifers sold between 300c/kg to 360c/kg and cows topped at 285c/kg. Young cattle continue to improve with weaner steers selling to 582c/kg with most sales between 400c.kg to 460c/kg. Weaner heifers sold to top at 490c/kg.

